Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

Hepatitis B is a life threatening disease caused due to liver infection. Hepatitis B is said to cause chronic disorder even leading to death due to liver cirrhosis. Hepatitis B can be prevented by administration of hepatitis B vaccine.

As per rules passed by the WHO, it is mandatory for infants to receive the hepatitis B vaccine as soon as possible after birth, most preferably within 24 hours. This helps in relatively reducing the risk of contracting hepatitis in the future.

The hepatitis B therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of hepatitis in infants as well as rising awareness regarding the disease. In addition, various R&D activities for the development of better vaccines for the treatment along with the availability of government initiatives are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. VBI Vaccines Inc.

6. Cipla Ltd

7. Dynavax Technologies Corporation

8. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

9. Other Companies

Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

