Proteomics Market Size,Trends And Analysis to 2025 – Agilent, Bio-Rad, GE Healthcare, Roche, Sigma, Illumina

Proteomics is defined as the large-scale study of protein molecules particularly their structures, composition, interactions, and functions. It represents the complete set of the protein encoded by the genome. This study helps in understanding the structure and function of different proteins and alteration in protein expressions during stress condition or different stages of the life cycle. Proteomics technique provides a clear understanding of the organism rather than genomics. Further, as protein molecules are the most favorable targets for therapeutics, detailed analysis of proteins offers great opportunities for the drug development and biological processes. Thereby, after genomics, this biological discipline is usually considered as the advanced step during the study of biological systems. Based on the protein response, this technique is classified into structural, expression, and functional proteomics. Factors such as favorable government initiatives for proteomic research and growing importance among public funding institutions bode well for the worldwide proteomics market.

However, it is noted that this biological discipline inherently demands huge capital investments and historically, the investment has yielded poor revenues. Thus, despite these growth opportunities, low return on investment can dissuade companies in adopting proteomics technologies for drug developments. In addition to this, strict regulatory approvals and the high cost of instruments act as a potential barrier for this industry growth



Product Takeaway

Product segment is categorized as Reagents, Instruments, and Services. Reagent accounted for over 30% industry share, comprise of electrophoresis kits, sample kits, purification kits among others. Application segment is bifurcated into Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and others. This technology is widely used in clinical diagnostics and therapeutics development, mainly applied in tumor biology, and biomedicine.

Technology Takeaway

Depending upon technology, the market is bifurcated as Spectroscopy, X-Ray Crystallography, Microarray Instruments, Electrophoresis, Protein Fractionation Systems, and Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems. Of these, electrophoresis and microarray Instruments accounted for the significant revenue share. 2DE (Two-dimensional electrophoresis) is considered to be the most cost-effective protein profiling technologies.

