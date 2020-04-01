Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
In this Industrial Protective Fabrics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv
Teijin
Du Pont
Milliken & Company
Kolon Industries
Klopman
Lakeland Industries
W. L. Gore & Associates
Glen Raven
Cetriko
Lorica International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fire & Heat-resistant Fabric
Chemical Resistant Fabric
UV Resistant Fabric
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Oil & Gas
Firefighting
Other
