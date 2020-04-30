Neuroprosthetics Market, By Types (Cochlear Implants, Motor Prosthetics, Cognitive Prosthetics, and Retinal Implants), By Technology (VNS, SCS, DBS, and SNS), By Application, and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014 – 2025

The Neuroprosthetics Market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 4,763 million by 2017 with growth rate of 4.5%.

Neuroprosthetic is a medical device, designed to supplement the input or output of a nervous system. These devices are linked to the central nervous system and translate electrical neural activity from the brain into control signals in order to control artificial limbs or to enable to restore lost sensory function. Neuroprosthetics are featured to enhance motor, sensory, and cognitive ability of an organism. Many research studies suggest that neuroprosthetics significantly improve the quality of life of patients suffering from motor disorders such as amputation and paralysis.

Continuous rising prevalence of neurological diseases, such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, tremor, and dystonia, is considered to be a high-impact rendering driver for the neuroprosthetics market. According to the WHO, neurological diseases constitutes 6.3% of the global chronic disease burden and are one of the key causes of mortality globally, to result in 13.2% deaths in developed countries as well as 16.8% in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, Technological advancements in neuroprosthetics are anticipated to create growth opportunities for this market. For instance, in September 2017, MED-EL announced the launch of RONDO 2, a cochlear implant audio processor that can be charged wirelessly thereby improving the use of these implants among patients. Other notable advancements include the emergence of robot-assisted implantation, a microelectrode, multi-target stimulation, and integrated implantable pulse generators. However, high cost associated with neuroprosthetics is the critical restraining factor for the overall industry growth.

In terms of types, the market is divided into Cochlear Implants, Motor Prosthetics, Cognitive Prosthetics, and Retinal Implants. Motor Prosthetics is accounted for the 43.25%, the largest share of the total market in 2017. These prosthetics are also known as Brain Machine Interface (BMI), which help in restoring motor functions in patients with neurological disorders. Rising number of research activities with respect to the neural motor prosthesis is anticipated to offer strong growth of this segment. Based on technology, the market is broadly bifurcated into Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Simulation, and Sacral Nerve Stimulation. Technologies such as DBS and SNS are growing rapidly and are expected to capture the significant share of the global market over the future period.

Application section is distributed as Physiological Disorders, Motor Neuron Disorders, and Cognitive Disorders. Physiological disorders segment is further divided into Auditory Disorders, Kidney Disorders, and others. The largest application segment, motor neuron disorders are divided in terms of Epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease. Cognitive Disorders is categorized as Alzheimer’s disease and Severe Depression. Among which, neuroprosthetics are widely used for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. During the year 2017, this segment captured almost 70% share of the motor neuron disorders market. Prevalence/incidence of this disease is constantly increasing across the world. According to Parkinson’s News Today, around 60,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year.

