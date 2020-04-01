Nephrostomy Devices Market Analysis Growth Factors and Dynamic Demand by 2028

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Overview

The global nephrostomy devices market has witnessed a steady growth over the years, owing to the convenience it provides to the patients suffering from hydronephrosis. Nephrostomy devices are an effective option for the drainage of a blocked urine collecting system. These devices are also extensively used in hydronephrosis condition, which is characterized by blockage of the ureters. Nephrostomy devices are often called as nephrostomy catheters, which is usually inserted to temporarily divert urine from the obstructed site. Moreover, nephrostomy is highly effective in cases where antibiotics do not work efficiently, due to its inability in reaching kidney because of the blockage. All such advantages are majorly driving the global nephrostomy devices market.

In terms of products, the global nephrostomy devices market is segmented into drainage bags, guidewires, nephrostomy catheters, and balloon dilators. Among them, guidewires segment accounts for the highest share in the global nephrostomy devices market due to its amazing flexibility and other amazing properties such as excellent pushability and kink resistance. The research report by TMR Research (TMR) helps key stakeholders to identify several growth opportunities in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Notable Developments

A few recent developments help in contouring the shape of the global nephrostomy devices market in a positive way:

Market players are launching several new techniques such as balloon dilation catheter with advanced and multilayer technology, which is gaining traction in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Teleflex makes their nephrostomy devices easy, safe, and comfortable. Their nephrostomy devices are also available as puncture sets which is perfectly matched for several techniques. They provides nephrostomy devices through packing sets individually such as guide wires, cannulas, and renax tubes.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global nephrostomy devices market include –

BD

Coloplast Group

Olympus Corporation

Cook

Boston Scientific Corporation

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Key Growth Drivers

Percutaneous nephrostomy or PCN is mainly an image-guided minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is performed to treat the upper urinary tract blockage. In such procedures, nephrostomy devices are highly required to bring efficiency and accuracy. Along with this, rising popularity of PCN procedures among hydronephrosis patients are the major factor fueling demand in the global nephrostomy devices market. However, PCN procedures also provide several benefits such as minimal blood loss, less treatment cost, and prevents urine leakages. Additionally, PCN procedure is also highly preferred over conventional open surgeries due to the advantages in faster recovery, smaller incisions, and minimization of hospital stay. All such USPs are also contributing demand in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Furthermore, growing incidence of kidney stone worldwide and rising prevalence of bladder cancer are also propelling expansion in the global nephrostomy devices market. Along with this, burgeoning male population suffering from prostate cancer and increasing cases of post-surgery infection among kidney transplant patients are also the major factors providing impetus to the growth of the global nephrostomy devices market. Nephrostomy devices are majorly used for restoring the kidney function through temporarily draining off the obstructed urine. Such factors are also boosting the global nephrostomy devices market.

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is expected to lead the global nephrostomy devices market as the region has seen rapid development in the healthcare sector. Additionally, high availability of skilled professionals and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are also fueling growth in the nephrostomy devices market in this region.

