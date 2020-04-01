Cellular Routers Market 2020 Size, Trends, Global Growth, Industry Regional Segmentation, Top Manufactures and Opportunities by 2025

Considerable acceleration in the demand for wireless internet connectivity in remote areas owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements is majorly driving the cellular router market.

The cellular routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone. The web interface provided by cellular router enables an array of configuration that in-turn reduces the overall infrastructure cost by facilitating overall management, decreasing potential failure points and combining functionalities. As these routers are capable of connecting to the Ethernet securely and reliably, they considered to be the key solution for the companies willing to take advantage of IIoT technologies. The cellular routers are considered to be most suitable for catering to the demand for wireless connection of traffic & security, smart grid assets, remote data loggers, IP camera systems, sensing equipment and flow meters, LAN networks, process controllers, ATM (Automated Teller Machines) and several other self-terminals.

Request Sample Copy of Cellular Routers Market https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000562/

Cellular Router Market Insights

Thickening density of small cells globally

The network traffic density is experiencing exponential increments in the urban areas particularly. The demands for data, video, and applications access are causing increased traffic densities by smart phones, tablets, laptops and other data consuming devices. Furthermore, the advent of IoT has resulted in other devices being able to communicate and join over the network. These factors have put additional pressures on the existing internet network infrastructures. And make them inadequate to handle the rising capacities. Cities such as Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Helsinki, Paris, Singapore, London, and Barcelona have witnessed huge increase in the densities of traffic of data over the network. The data traffic densities in these urban cities have ranged between 1.8 petabyte per square kilometer to 8.4 petabyte per square kilometer. Most of the cities across the globe will have similar traffic densities by 2020. The sites with traffic density of more than 0.5 petabyte per sq. km per year have a cell radius of less than 200 meters, thus demanding the deployment of small cell solutions.

Widespread enterprise mobility trend to fuel the demand for cellular routers in Industries

Industries across the globe are dramatically shifting towards the mobile ecosystem, where employees are allowed to function through their own devices. The trend is popularly known as BYOD, and is also known to effectively increase the work efficiency and productivity of organizations. The burgeoning trend of enterprise mobility across the industries in coming years is expected to generate magnanimous amount data traffic and also increase the end-user expectations with respect to seamless connectivity and speed. As the cellular router use advanced network technologies including 3G, 4G, 4G-LTE, LTE A and others, their adoption among the industries in next 2-3 year is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in cellular router market landscape are listed below:

2018: Advantech collaborated with Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. in order to promote edge computing, this will help in strengthening the sales of IoT edge solutions.

2018: Siemens announced expansion of its partnership with Bentely systems which will help the company to strengthen the new market opportunities.

2018: ForeScout and Belden teamed up in order to help organizations to lessen the impacts caused by the cyber events.

The report segments the global cellular router market as follows:

Global Cellular Router Market – By Connection Type

3G

4G-LTE

Global Cellular Router Market – By Product Type

Standalone

Multiuse

Global Cellular Router Market – By End-User

Retail /Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Transportation

Global Cellular Router Market – Company Profiles

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Belden Inc. (Hirschmann)

CALAMP

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Moxa

Peplink International Limited

SATEL

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000562/

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Cellular Routers MARKET LANDSCAPE Cellular Routers MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Cellular Routers MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Cellular Routers MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE Cellular Routers MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END-USER Cellular Routers MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Cellular Routers MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

About Us: The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/