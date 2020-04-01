Machine Learning Market 2020 Size, Trends, Global Growth, Industry Regional Segmentation, Top Manufactures and Opportunities by 2027

Global Machine Learning Market Study

With the advancement in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This has created new capabilities for managing and computing the big sets of data and when coupled with machine learning technology, has delivered best insights to the businesses. Availability of massive amount of data, and demand for superior customer service, efficient operations and improve sales revenue are the two key factors significantly driving the growth of machine learning market.

Machine Learning Market Insights

Demand for superior customer service, efficient operations, and improved sales revenue

All the industries across the region are embracing IoT, big data, analytics to further explore the use cases for businesses and provide superior customer services, adopt efficient business operations, and improve the sales revenue. The nature of the business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying more on business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advancement of machine learning technology which learns at real time and provides real-time recommendations or patterns, which helps in offering personalized user experience, computing real-time dynamic pricing, optimizing supply chain management and so on. These features are expected to fuel the machine learning market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BigML, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google Inc.

H2O.ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Machine Learning industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

No. of Pages: 150

Scope of the Report

The research on the Machine Learning market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Machine Learning market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MACHINE LEARNING MARKET LANDSCAPE MACHINE LEARNING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MACHINE LEARNING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MACHINE LEARNING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE MACHINE LEARNING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER MACHINE LEARNING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MACHINE LEARNING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

