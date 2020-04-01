Data Center IT Equipment Market: 2020 Industry Top Players, Types, Application, Regions, Global Analysis, Segments and Trends by 2025

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising need for data security is resulting in an increasing number of data centers that led to increasing demand for the data center equipment, thus boosting the growth of the data center IT equipment market. Moreover, the increasing amount of data produced is a growing demand for the servers, storage system, which directly impacts on the growth of the data center IT equipment market. The shorter lifespan of the equipment is creating a significant opportunity for the market player of the data center IT equipment market. Rapid growth in the IT infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the data center IT equipment market.

The “Global Data Center IT Equipment Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data center IT equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview data center IT equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, industry vertical, and geography. The global data center IT equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data center IT equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data center IT equipment market.

The global data center IT equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, industry vertical. On the basis of product the market is segmented as storage devices, servers, networking equipment. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data center IT equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data center IT equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data center IT equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data center IT equipment market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the data center IT equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from data center IT equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for data center IT equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the data center IT equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key data center IT equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

– Broadcom Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Efficiency Vermont

– ETegro

– F5 Networks, Inc.

– Fortinet, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– NEC Corporation

– Schneider Electric SA

The Insight Partners dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Data Center IT Equipment MARKET LANDSCAPE Data Center IT Equipment MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Data Center IT Equipment MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Data Center IT Equipment MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE Data Center IT Equipment MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END-USER Data Center IT Equipment MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Data Center IT Equipment MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

