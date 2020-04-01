People Counting System MarketGrowth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report to 2027 | Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Axis Communications AB, CountWise, Dilax Intelcom GmbH

The increasing necessity of obtaining precise information related to the visitor visited in places such as shopping malls, hotels, and many more places. The people counting system provides various information such as outdoor and indoor analysis for reducing false alarms chances as well as traffic analysis too, which further lead towards the growth of people counting system market in the forecast period.

The rising concerns for safety and security at public places and increasing need for people counting systems in hospitality, sports, and entertainment applications are the primary drivers for the growth of the people counting system market. The mounting inclination toward deploying technologically advanced people counting systems, creating opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

The List of Companies

– Axiomatic Technologies Corporation

– Axis Communications AB

– CountWise

– Dilax Intelcom GmbH

– Eurotech

– HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

– IEE S.A.

– InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

– RetailNext, Inc.

– Shoppertrak (Johnson Controls International plc)

The report aims to provide an overview of people counting system market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, offerings, end user, and geography. The global people counting system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading people counting system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global people counting system market is segmented on the type, technology, offerings, end user. Based on type the market is segmented into unidirectional, and bidirectional. On the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based technology, and others. Based on the offerings the market is segmented into hardware, and software. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into retail stores, transportation, corporate, hospitality, banking and financial institutes (bfsi), healthcare, and others.

