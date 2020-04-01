Isobutyl Alcohol Market Key Players Analysis 2019-2048
Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Viewpoint
Isobutyl Alcohol Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Isobutyl Alcohol market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Isobutyl Alcohol market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Dow
Eastman
Gevo
Mitsubishi Chemical
Ineos
Oxochimie
Oxea GmbH
Dairen Chemical
Toray
Fitesa
Perstorp Holding AB
Formosa Plastics Corp.
Beijing Eastern Petrochemical
Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
Haizheng Chemical
Shandong Jianlan Chemical
Shandong Hongyuan Chemical
Sasol Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Synthetic Isobutanol
Bio based Isobutanol
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical Intermediate (Organic Synthesis Applications)
Solvent (Coating Applications)
Second-generation Biofuel
Other Applications
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Isobutyl Alcohol market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Isobutyl Alcohol market report.
