Sales Scenario of Digestible Medical Sensors Market to Stay Positive Through 2016 – 2022

Digestible Medical Sensor helps the doctor/caregiver get patient data on mobile application. Digestible Medical senor will be used for medical adherence and study vital signs. The system consists of a smartphone, a sensor patch & a pill. Pill are coated with digestible metals like copper and magnesium, inside body the sensor is activated by electrolytes of the body transmitting signal to the patch on the torso which sends the data through Bluetooth to the patient and then to caregiver.

The sensor help in getting the information like patient forgot to take medicine, choosing not to take the prescribed medicine, combining interacting drugs or taking the incorrect dose that might be dangerous lead to staggered recovery or damage to the body.

It also help in getting vital signs of body eliminating the endless physical checkups, apart from this it help doctors understand how patient is responding to the treatment.

Digestible medical Sensor is a new technology in the market with recent FDA approval to market in United States and Europe.

The technology seems to be for the ageing population as the device is designed mainly to target aged population along with the other population segment. Rise in aging population which require continuous monitoring will drive the growth of the Digestible Medical sensors in future.

The Sensor is designed to target unmet need of doctor and caregiver to have a continuous access of the patient and it wellbeing continuously & wirelessly even when the patient is not nearby. The demand for continuous monitoring of physiological metrics like heart rate, body position, activity, drug effects and medication adherence will drive this market.

The device is new to the market with recent FDA & European approval hence unawareness about the product will restrain the market. The product will be marketed in United States & Europe with no access to the developing countries will restrain its growth.

Digestible medical Sensor seems to occupy the developed country market so as the product is innovative and there is demand for continuous patient monitoring. As the aging population is increasing in developed countries the demand for continuous monitoring has risen in the past years and digestible medial sensor is a new offering for such demand.

Digestible medical Sensor market seems established well in the developed countries, however in developing countries with not much advanced healthcare sector and awareness will restrain its growth in those regions.

Depending on geographic region, digestible medical sensors market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The only player in digestible medical sensors market is Proteus Digital Health.

