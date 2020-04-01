Precision Irrigation Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2038
The global Precision Irrigation market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Precision Irrigation market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Precision Irrigation market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Precision Irrigation market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Precision Irrigation market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Precision Irrigation market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Precision Irrigation market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aquaspy
Crop Metrics
EPC Industry
Grodan
Hortau
Hunter Industries
Jain Irrigation Systems
Lindsay Corporation
Nelson Irrigation
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
Reinke Manufacturer
Rivulis Irrigation
The Toro Company
Trimble
Valmont Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Sprinkler Irrigation
Drip Irrigation
Boom Irrigation
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns
Sport Grounds
Others
What insights readers can gather from the Precision Irrigation market report?
- A critical study of the Precision Irrigation market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Precision Irrigation market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Precision Irrigation landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
