Racing Tires Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Global Racing Tires Market Viewpoint

In this Racing Tires market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA (France)

Continental AG (Germany)

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (U.S.)

Pirelli & C. SpA (Italy)

Alliance Tire Group (Israel)

Apollo Tires Ltd. (India)

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.(U.S)

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd (China)

Hankook Tire Co (South Korea)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Segment by Type

Racing Slick Tires

Racing Treaded Tires

Segment by Application

Replacement Tires

OEMs

