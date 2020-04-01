Failure Analysis Equipment Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on equipment which includes Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems, and Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems. The report has also segmented the market based on technology which include Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Transmission Electron Microscopy, Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Scanning Electron Microscopy, Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM), Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS), X-ray imaging, Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Nanoprobing, Laser Voltage Imaging (LVI), Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP).

Additionally, the report segments the market based on applications into defect localization, defect characterization and other applications. On the basis of customers, the market has been segmented into fab FA labs, fabless FA labs, specialty labs and other types of labs/customers. All these segments have been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

A detailed analysis of the value chain offers a better understanding of the failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry. Porter’s five forces analysis throws light on the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Major players have also been profiled on key points such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of failure analysis equipment in the semiconductor industry. Major market participants profiled in this report include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL Ltd.

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By equipment

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By technology

Transmission electron microscopy

Scanning electron microscopy

Scanning Transmission electron microscopy (STEM)

X-ray imaging

Nanoprobing

Laser voltage imaging (LVI)

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By application

Defect localization

Defect characterization

Others

Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By customers

Fab FA labs

Fabless FA labs

Specialty labs

Others

