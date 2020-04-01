You are here

Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2026

The global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) market.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Siemens AG
Life Technologies Corporation
Bruker Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc
Aspect Imaging Ltd.
Promega Corporation

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Micro-MRI
Optical
Nuclear

Segment by Application
Monitoring Treatment Response
Bio-distribution
Determining Drug/Target Engagement
Cancer Cell Detection
Biomarkers
Longitudinal Studies
Epigenetics

