Heat Pump Market 2019 With Top Countries Data: Aiming on Regional Market Conditions, Competitors, Product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production and Future Forecast to 2030

The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Pump market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Pump market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Heat Pump Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Heat Pump Market Report :

Top Key Company Profiles.

Main Business and Rival Information

SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share and Size

Competitive Landscape

Heat pump market has not only witnessed the provision of ecologically and economically feasible products, but also premium products with advanced features for critical commercial and industrial applications. Taking a cue, heat pump manufacturers are adapting to contemporary trends and developing high-end products to tap latent opportunities. The production of premium or advanced heat pumps tend to be limited, but represent a high market value. As a result, the heat pump market shows a high level of consolidation for high-end products.

Low-end products with standard features, on the other hand, continue to witness mass production and sales to cater growing demand from residential sector and small-scale industries. Therefore, the number of market players offering low-end products continues to surge, resulting into a stiff competition for global players in this highly fragmented marketplace.

Stakeholders in the heat pump market are continuously engaged in expanding their product portfolios through strategic collaboration and technology innovations. For instance, in 2019, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. introduced a new refrigeration package – South Polar. It is a joint development between the company and Square Technology Group, a leading Chinese manufacturer of quick freezing machines. New product developments to satisfy customer demands for energy efficiency and environmental friendly products will also remain one of the key growth strategies of the market players.

Key Factors Shaping the Growth of Heat Pump Market

Heat pumps continue to gain traction as a viable and ecological alternative to conventional heating equipment, owing to the efforts of several economies for progressing toward a low-carbon future, by using cleaner energy to run transportation, heating, cooling, and other applications.

With 11 million units installed worldwide in 2018, heat pump technology has become a paramount among global heating equipment suppliers. Rapid climate changes have not only increased the heating needs for residential buildings, but also led the development of dual-source options in heat pumps for effective temperature regulations in both warm and cold climates.

Significant growth in adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the back of changing climatic conditions, rapid urbanization, and demographic transformations, has also been complementing the demand for heat pumps.

Shifting end user preference towards green technology, along with government regulations that promote energy efficiency, is expected to positively influence growth of heat pumps market.

Once a niche technology for domestic heating and hot water supply, heat pumps are now expected to play a significant role in creating a low-carbon future. Manufacturers are leveraging latest technologies to make reliable advances in the areas of compressors, refrigerants, fan motors and coils.

Key Challenges Faced by the Heat Pump Market Players

Higher initial installation costs of heat pumps have significantly restricted their mass adoption, particularly in price-sensitive countries. Several technical difficulties are associated with the installation of advanced units in existing infrastructures, which have added to reluctance of end users toward heat pumps.

Lack of awareness regarding the changes in efficiency and cost of heating appliances is one the primary reasons why consumers fail to realize the potential benefits of heat pumps – a notable impediment to heat pump sales.

Policies and strategies promoting the sales of heat pumps further continue to remain different and complex, as the benefits of these products vary between countries, individual sectors, and also over time.

Additional Insight

Dual-source Options to Gain Momentum

Earlier models of heat pumps have not always been the most practical, as uneven patterns of global climate limit these products to be as proficient as their conventional counterparts. However, the emergence of dual-source heat pumps that draw heat either from air and ground has been the game changer in the recent past. These heat pumps are not only cost effective but also have higher efficiency than air-source units. Apart from maximizing efficiency and electrical savings of heat pumps, compact ‘plug and play’ design is being explored to appeal to housing and small commercial sectors.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on heat pump market offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the current and future prospects of the market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of heat pump market for the period, 2019-2029, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adopted by the analysts.

An extensive primary and secondary research have been conducted to offer actionable insights that can arm the stakeholders with necessary facts and figures to take well-informed decisions. The report on heat pump market has also gone through various authentication processes to ensure the reliability and uniqueness of the information detailed in the report.

