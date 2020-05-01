Global PC as a Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2025

The Global PC as a Service Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The PC as a Service market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the PC as a Service market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global PC as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global PC as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

PC as a Service is a Personal Computer hardware and optionally software leasing, licensing and delivery model in which personal computer and optionally software (particularly installed on the PC) are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. The subscription often includes services such as staging, imaging, maintenance, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery.

The IT & telecommunications vertical accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The adoption of PCaaS solutions in the IT industry is increasing. Enterprises are shifting PC procurement from CAPEX to OPEX to focus on their core competencies and increase their efficiency. Companies are increasingly adopting PCaaS solutions, which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. These solutions can be implemented without the need to hire more IT staff.

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall PCaaS market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increased spending on enterprise IT applications and IT infrastructure by enterprises in developing countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the PCaaS market in this region. Moreover, the expanding ecosystem of startups and SMEs in APAC is contributing to market growth.

In 2017, the global PC as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Microsoft

HCL

Amazon Web Services

Starhub

Compucom

Utopic Software

Bizbang

Blueally

All Covered

Blue Bridge

Broadview Networks

Computer Generated Solutions

Cwps

Cybercore

Ivision

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software & Software Maintenance

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT &Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Education

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of PC as a Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PC as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

PC as a Service Manufacturers

PC as a Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PC as a Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the PC as a Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global PC as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of PC as a Service

1.1 PC as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 PC as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global PC as a Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 PC as a Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software & Software Maintenance

1.3.3 Services

1.4 PC as a Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 IT &Telecommunications

1.4.2 BFSI

1.4.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 Education

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global PC as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 PC as a Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 HP

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Dell

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Lenovo

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Microsoft

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 HCL

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Amazon Web Services

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Starhub

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Compucom

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Utopic Software

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Bizbang

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 PC as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Blueally

3.12 All Covered

3.13 Blue Bridge

3.14 Broadview Networks

3.15 Computer Generated Solutions

3.16 Cwps

3.17 Cybercore

3.18 Ivision

Chapter Four: Global PC as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global PC as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of PC as a Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of PC as a Service

Chapter Five: United States PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States PC as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States PC as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe PC as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe PC as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China PC as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China PC as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan PC as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan PC as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia PC as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia PC as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India PC as a Service Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India PC as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India PC as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global PC as a Service Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States PC as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe PC as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China PC as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan PC as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia PC as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India PC as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global PC as a Service Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global PC as a Service Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: PC as a Service Market Dynamics

12.1 PC as a Service Market Opportunities

12.2 PC as a Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 PC as a Service Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 PC as a Service Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

