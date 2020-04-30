Global Patient Portal Market 2020 Progress Insight, Statistics, Regional and Forecast to 2025

The Global Patient Portal Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Patient Portal market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Patient Portal market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Patient Portal market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Patient Portal market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Patient Portals are healthcare-related online applications that allow patients to interact and communicate with their healthcare providers, such as physicians and hospitals. Typically, portal services are available on the Internet at all hours of the day and night.

Integrated patient portals operate as a module added onto an existing EMR/EHR (electronic medical records/electronic health records) or any other healthcare IT system. Integrated portals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, by type, in 2018. This large share can be attributed to the fact that these solutions offer increased efficiency and low requirement of expensive custom development to build a bridge between systems. Most integrated portals are provided by the same vendor as an EHR system. Moreover, these solutions allow a user to complete multiple business functions from within the same interface. As they provide a one-stop solution, they are cheaper, favored, and therefore high in demand.

In 2017, the global Patient Portal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

InteliChart

eClinicalWorks

QSI Management, LLC

Allscripts Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Medfusion Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Nextgen Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Market segment by Application, split into

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Patient Portal in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Patient Portal are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Patient Portal Manufacturers

Patient Portal Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Patient Portal Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Patient Portal market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

