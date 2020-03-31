Biologics and Biosimilars Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Biosimilars are similar to reference drugs. However, they exhibit a minor difference in clinically inactive components. They are identical in terms of safety, effectiveness, and clinical significance as their reference product. Biologics are produced from living organisms by using complex manufacturing processes. A wide variety of biologics are available such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and others. These are active substances obtained from living cells of plants or animals. Biosimilars are approximately 20-25% cheaper than their reference/branded products.

Biologics are being successfully being used to treat many chronic diseases. The increasing availability of biosimilars is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Biogen, which is a prominent manufacturer of biosimilar therapies, offers an anti-TNF therapies portfolio. These are used for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, among others. Biosimilars are helping in expanding cost-effective treatment options for chronic diseases. Increasing cases of life-threatening diseases are growing demand for such therapies.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008228/

Major Key Players:

Pfizer Inc.

2. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

3. Biocon

4. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

5. Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis division)

6. CELLTRION INC.

7. Amgen Inc.

8. STADA Arzneimittel AG

9. Apotex Inc.

10. Biogen

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008228/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Biologics and Biosimilars Market – By Screening Test

1.3.2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market – By End User

1.3.3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOLOGICS AND BIOSIMILARS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BIOLOGICS AND BIOSIMILARS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]