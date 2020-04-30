Global Connected Device Management Platform Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) _ by Type, Delivery Mode and End User

The Global Connected Device Management Platform Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Connected Device Management Platform market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Connected Device Management Platform market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Connected Device Management Platform market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Connected Device Management Platform market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The devices which are connected to each other or to a network through any kind of technology are connected devices. Device management platforms are used to manage connected assets such are computers, laptops, smart-phones, tablets, etc. These platforms reside within big data, IT cloud platforms, analytics and other smart devices. These platforms act as a link between top level layers of architecture and the connected devices.

In 2017, the global Connected Device Management Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Jasper Wireless

PTC

Wind River (TPG Capital)

Sierra Wireless

Comarch

Raco Wireless

Qualcomm

Augusta Systems

Sensor Logic

Crossbow Technology

Palantiri Systems

Feeney Wireless

nPhase

Kore Telematics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hybrid

Private

Public

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and manufacturing

Transportation

Logistics

Industrial Machinery

Oil and gas

Energy

Healthcare

Automation

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Connected Device Management Platform in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Device Management Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Connected Device Management Platform Manufacturers

Connected Device Management Platform Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Connected Device Management Platform Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Connected Device Management Platform market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

