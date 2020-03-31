Skin care products Market Will Going To Be Worth $179 billion By The End Of 2022 with top key venders like Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC

Skin care products are used to enhance the skin to make it healthy, smooth and glowing. These products comprise a wide gamut of face, hand and body skin care creams and lotions ranging from daily moisturizing lotion, sunscreens, sun skin brightening, and skin tightening to anti-ageing creams. The skin care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 – 2022, to attain market size of $179 billion by 2022.

Changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are driving the skin care market growth. Moreover, the growing need and awareness of skin care owing to the constantly changing climatic conditions, further supplement the demand for skin care products, globally.

However, limited shelf life of the skin care products and high price of natural and organic ingredients used in products are likely to hinder the market growth. New product innovation and increasing investment by private investors and government in emerging countries supports substantial growth in world skin care product market.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., L’Oral S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, and Procter & Gamble.

The market is segmented based on product type and geography. Based on the product type, market is further bifurcated into face cream and body lotion. Face cream segment includes skin brightening cream, anti-aging cream, and sun protection. Body lotion segment includes mass market body care lotion and premium body care lotion. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are covered under the scope of the report.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Skin care products market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Skin care products market segments and regions

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Skin care products industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

