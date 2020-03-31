Usage-Based Insurance Market Registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022 key players like Allianz SE,AXA S.A.,Insure The Box Ltd,Progressive Corporation

Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to garner $123 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Factors driving the usage-based insurance market include flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service in which premiums are based on driving behavior of consumers. Type of road used, braking, and cornering pattern are amongst the factors according to which the premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes different services such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

Players have adopted partnership and expansion as their key strategies to increase their market share. For instance, Progressive Corporation, entered into a partnership with Zubie, a U.S. based telematics solution provider. Local companies, such as Admiral Group plc, Allstate Corporation and others primarily in developed markets, offer tough competition to the established players. Privacy concerns and increase in telematics installation cost have posed major challenges for manufacturers. The key developmental strategies adopted by the companies are discussed in the report.

Key Players:

Allianz SE,AXA S.A.,Insure The Box Ltd,Progressive Corporation,Allstate Corporation,Desjardins Insurance,Generali Group,Mapfre S.A.,Metromile,Aviva plc.

Segment Review:

The global usage-based insurance market is segmented based on type, technology, and geography. The segmentation by type includes pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD). On the basis of technology, the market is divided into OBD-II, smartphone, hybrid, and black-box.

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it provides higher level of flexibility and freedom to the customers. In terms of technology, Black Box dominates the market, accounting for over 60% of the total market revenue. From a growth perspective, smartphone technology is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Italy, UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa and Rest of LAMEA). Presently, Europe is the highest Usage-based insurance market, compared to other geographies.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Usage-Based Insurance market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Usage-Based Insurance market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Usage-Based Insurance industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

