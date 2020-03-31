Non-Dairy Toppings Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Non-Dairy Toppings market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Non-Dairy Toppings market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Non-Dairy Toppings market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Non-Dairy Toppings market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Non-Dairy Toppings market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Non-Dairy Toppings market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Non-Dairy Toppings market.

Competitive Landscape

The non-dairy toppings market report covers analysis on various key players involved in the production and distribution of non-dairy toppings across the globe. Profiles of key companies such as ConAgra Brands Inc., FrieslandCampina Kievit, and Puratos NV have been included in the competitive landscape section of the report. Key facets including growth strategies, financials, product portfolios, innovations and developments and overall SWOT of these companies is covered here.

Companies in the non-dairy toppings market have been focusing on product line extensions and development of new non-dairy toppings to serve the vegan population worldwide. For instance, Reddi-wip, a brand of ConAgra Brands Inc., has recently launched non-dairy coconut and almond varieties in a bid to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based toppings among vegan consumers. According to the president of ConAgra Brands Inc., this move can address a broader consumer base on the back of growing demand for non-dairy toppings. FrieslandCampina Kievit launched a high performance whipping agent in powder form – “Vana-Monte DP570” – in 2017. This halal and kosher certified product has opened new avenues for the company as a better alternative to liquid non-dairy toppings. Moreover, Vana-Monte DP570, featuring a longer shelf life, has provided new opportunities for FrieslandCampina Kievit in warmer regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

Companies in the non-dairy toppings marketplace are focused on investing in growth strategies including joint ventures, strategic acquisitions and new plant development. Puratos NV is planning to invest US$ 1.6 million for facility up-gradation in Canada to support launch of its novel Topfil range of fillings. It has also signed a strategic joint venture with Bano Group to enhance its presence and promote its non-dairy toppings product portfolio in the countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. In addition, this joint venture shares commonalities such as bringing innovations in non-dairy toppings with a customer centric approach. ConAgra Brands Inc., has announced its plan to acquire Pinnacle Foods for US$ 10.9 billion in order to tap potential opportunities in the frozen food sector. The outcome of the acquisition could make ConAgra a second largest frozen foods player in US after Nestle, which is likely to favor its frozen non-dairy toppings segment.

Definition

Non-dairy toppings are dairy-free products, used as alternatives to dairy-based toppings, which have similar applications as their dairy-based counterparts. Non-dairy toppings include base ingredients such as vegetable oil, almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and hemp milk among others. Non-dairy toppings are available in various forms such as powder, liquid and frozen formats.

About the Report

The non-dairy toppings market report is a comprehensive assessment of various key facets circling non-dairy toppings, including drivers, restraints and trends. The non-dairy toppings market report provides analysis on every segment of the market providing a holistic touch to the report. The report on non-dairy toppings market also covers historical data, current non-dairy toppings marketplace and future highlights on non-dairy toppings with respect to sales and demand.

Segmentation

The non-dairy toppings market has been segmented in detail to cover every angle of the non-dairy toppings market impacting its growth. The non-dairy toppings market is segmented on the basis of base ingredient (soy milk, vegetable oil, almond milk, coconut milk, others), by form (liquid, powder, frozen), by application (bakery, confectionery, processed fruits, frozen desserts, beverage, others), by type (whip cream, pouring cream, spooning cream, others), by distribution channel (direct and indirect – modern stores, specialty food stores, e-commerce, others) and by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa).

Research Methodology

The report on non-dairy toppings market is drafted using a unique blend of primary and secondary research methods. The research methodology used in analyzing non-dairy toppings market enables a highly accurate data using which key insights on non-dairy toppings market are drawn. Moreover, the non-dairy toppings market is a triangulated compilation of information and data gathered using external sources and primary and secondary research.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Non-Dairy Toppings market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Non-Dairy Toppings market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

