Baby Monitor Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026

Premiumisation via Innovations and Developments in Features

Technological innovations has taken baby care products as a whole to a whole new level. Baby monitoring has gained high steam with introduction of novel products, for instance smart baby monitor with wall mount camera that provides sleep track, two way audio, temperature monitoring, real time notifications and humidity monitoring. These smart baby monitors allow remote monitoring as well as noise detection. With introduction of wireless technology, it has become convenient for parents to keep close watch, with the main advantage of this technology being mobility. Such developments are expected to trigger sales of baby monitors in the years to follow, thus aiding the growth of the global baby monitor market.

In addition, with emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), connected monitoring has become possible. Baby monitors with integrated solutions such as interactive monitoring are compatible with laptops, tablets and smartphones. Applications that run on these devices directly connect the users to the monitoring system. With this, the user can keep a check on room temperature, sound, movements as well as can carry out two way communication. In addition, with Wi-Fi connectivity, baby monitors can provide entire view of the baby at any point in time. Such innovative advances have triggered the use of baby monitors across regions in the globe.

Moreover, online retailing has played a major role in the distribution of baby monitors. Online retailing has enhanced the visibility these products that has made them accessible across geographies. E-retailing has witnessed faster adoption owing to its cost effective and time saving benefits, and this trend is expected to spur the sale of baby monitors in the coming future.

