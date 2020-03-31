Small Business Marketing Stimulus Program Businesses Can Now Apply for Dollar for Dollar Match Program

United States of America: This is a time for us to come together. And, we stand beside you.

In response to COVID-19’s economic impacts, Iconic Genius is implementing a 100% match price marketing stimulus program for locally-owned American businesses.

Iconic Genius can help you and your business get the word out quickly about your products, services, and announcements at a minimal cost.

Effective immediately, businesses can apply for assistance with marketing or advertising on our website or by email at [email protected]

This program matches dollar-for-dollar any marketing investment. We can provide your business with marketing and advertising for as little as $50 per week.

As is with any marketing, we recommend frequency week-to-week. All of our services are built with that in mind. We will determine the strategies that is best for you and for your budget. No strings attached!

Please contact us at [email protected] and we will get back to you. Be sure to mention you are interested in the marketing stimulus program.

About Iconic Genius Inc: Iconic Genius, is a lifestyle marketing agency based in New Jersey. Managing over 7 million dollars in marketing budgets and 50,000+ customers generated for their clients. Iconic Genius connects companies to customers in 48 hours or less through advertising, digital marketing, social media, and lifestyle analytics.