GLOBAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SOFTWARE MARKET 2020-2024:CURRENT TRENDS, STRATEGIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS, COMPETITOR ANALYSIS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

According to this study, over the next five years the Behavioral Health Software market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1796.7 million by 2024, from US$ 1212.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Behavioral Health Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Behavioral Health Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Behavioral Health Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Ownership Model

Subscription Model

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Residential

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cerner Corporation

Credible

Epic Systems

NextGen Healthcare

Allscripts

Netsmart Technologies

Kareo

CureMD

EMIS Health

Mediware

MindLinc

Valant Medical

Welligent

Qualifacts

Careworks

THE ECHO GROUP

ICareHealth

Askesis Development

Core Solutions

PsHEALTH

BestNotes

Accumedic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Behavioral Health Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Behavioral Health Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Behavioral Health Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Behavioral Health Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Behavioral Health Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Behavioral Health Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Behavioral Health Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Behavioral Health Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ownership Model

2.2.2 Ownership Model

2.3 Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Behavioral Health Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Residential

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Behavioral Health Software by Players

3.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Behavioral Health Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Behavioral Health Software by Regions

4.1 Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Behavioral Health Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Behavioral Health Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Behavioral Health Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Behavioral Health Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Behavioral Health Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Behavioral Health Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Behavioral Health Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Behavioral Health Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Behavioral Health Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Behavioral Health Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Behavioral Health Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cerner Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Cerner Corporation Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cerner Corporation News

11.2 Credible

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Credible Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Credible News

11.3 Epic Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Epic Systems Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Epic Systems News

11.4 NextGen Healthcare

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.4.3 NextGen Healthcare Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 NextGen Healthcare News

11.5 Allscripts

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Allscripts Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Allscripts News

11.6 Netsmart Technologies

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Netsmart Technologies Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Netsmart Technologies News

11.7 Kareo

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Kareo Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Kareo News

11.8 CureMD

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.8.3 CureMD Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 CureMD News

11.9 EMIS Health

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.9.3 EMIS Health Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 EMIS Health News

11.10 Mediware

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Behavioral Health Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Mediware Behavioral Health Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Mediware News

11.11 MindLinc

11.12 Valant Medical

11.13 Welligent

11.14 Qualifacts

11.15 Careworks

11.16 THE ECHO GROUP

11.17 ICareHealth

11.18 Askesis Development

11.19 Core Solutions

11.20 PsHEALTH

11.21 BestNotes

11.22 Accumedic

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

