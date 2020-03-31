GLOBAL AUTO LEASING MARKET 2020-2024:TYPES, APPLICATIONS, REVENUE, COST AND GROSS PROFIT, TOP COMPANIES AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Leasing market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 80090 million by 2024, from US$ 64250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Auto Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Auto Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Auto Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Short-term Rental

Long-term Rental

Finance Leasing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Airport

Off-airport

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Enterprise

Hertz

Europcar

Sixt

Avis Budget Group

CAR Inc.

ALD Automotive

Movida

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Auto Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Auto Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Auto Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Auto Leasing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Auto Leasing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Auto Leasing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Short-term Rental

2.2.3 Finance Leasing

2.3 Auto Leasing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Auto Leasing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Airport

2.4.2 Off-airport

2.5 Auto Leasing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Auto Leasing by Players

3.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Auto Leasing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Auto Leasing by Regions

4.1 Auto Leasing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Auto Leasing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Auto Leasing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Auto Leasing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Auto Leasing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Auto Leasing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Auto Leasing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Auto Leasing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Auto Leasing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Auto Leasing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Auto Leasing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Auto Leasing by Countries

7.2 Europe Auto Leasing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Auto Leasing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Leasing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Leasing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Auto Leasing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Auto Leasing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Auto Leasing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Auto Leasing Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Auto Leasing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Auto Leasing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Enterprise

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.1.3 Enterprise Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Enterprise News

11.2 Hertz

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.2.3 Hertz Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hertz News

11.3 Europcar

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.3.3 Europcar Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Europcar News

11.4 Sixt

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.4.3 Sixt Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Sixt News

11.5 Avis Budget Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.5.3 Avis Budget Group Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Avis Budget Group News

11.6 CAR Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.6.3 CAR Inc. Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CAR Inc. News

11.7 ALD Automotive

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.7.3 ALD Automotive Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 ALD Automotive News

11.8 Movida

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.8.3 Movida Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Movida News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

