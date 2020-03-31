GLOBAL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SERVICES (EMS) MARKET 2020-2024:PRODUCT TYPES, SALES & VOLUME, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, AND REGIONAL GROWTH ANALYSIS
THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3955351
According to this study, over the next five years the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 55780 million by 2024, from US$ 45390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Electronic manufacturing
Engineering services
Test development & implementation
Logistics services
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Computer
Communications
Consumer
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hon Hai/Foxconn
Celestica
Jabil
Pegatron
New-Kinpo Group
Flextronics
Plexus
Venture
Kaifa
FIH Mobile
Sanmina
Universal Scientific Industrial
Zollner Elektronik
Benchmark Electronics
SIIX
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-ELECTRONICS-MANUFACTURING-SERVICES-EMS-MARKET-GROWTH-STATUS-AND-OUTLOOK-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Electronic manufacturing
2.2.2 Electronic manufacturing
2.2.3 Test development & implementation
2.2.4 Logistics services
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Computer
2.4.2 Communications
2.4.3 Consumer
2.4.4 Industrial
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Players
3.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Regions
4.1 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Countries
7.2 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Hon Hai/Foxconn
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Hon Hai/Foxconn Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Hon Hai/Foxconn News
11.2 Celestica
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Celestica Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Celestica News
11.3 Jabil
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Jabil Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Jabil News
11.4 Pegatron
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.4.3 Pegatron Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Pegatron News
11.5 New-Kinpo Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.5.3 New-Kinpo Group Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 New-Kinpo Group News
11.6 Flextronics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.6.3 Flextronics Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Flextronics News
11.7 Plexus
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.7.3 Plexus Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Plexus News
11.8 Venture
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.8.3 Venture Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Venture News
11.9 Kaifa
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.9.3 Kaifa Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Kaifa News
11.10 FIH Mobile
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Product Offered
11.10.3 FIH Mobile Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 FIH Mobile News
11.11 Sanmina
11.12 Universal Scientific Industrial
11.13 Zollner Elektronik
11.14 Benchmark Electronics
11.15 SIIX
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3955351
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: