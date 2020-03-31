GLOBAL POWER OVER ETHERNET (POE) CONTROLLERS MARKET 2020-2024:DEMAND, HUGE-GROWTH, VARIOUS APPLICATION, MARKET SHARE, PRODUCT TYPES AND KEY VENDORS

THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 245.1 million by 2024, from US$ 212.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

1 Channel

2 Channels

4 Channels

8 Channels

12 Channels

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Automation

Point of Sale – Retail

Hospitality

IP Security Cameras

Thin Clients/VDI

Building Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ON Semiconductor

Monolithic Power Systems

Akros Silicon

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated

Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group

Microchip Technology

NXP

Silicon Labs

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Segment by Type

2.2.1 1 Channel

2.2.2 2 Channels

2.2.3 4 Channels

2.2.4 8 Channels

2.2.5 12 Channels

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial Automation

2.4.2 Point of Sale – Retail

2.4.3 Hospitality

2.4.4 IP Security Cameras

2.4.5 Thin Clients/VDI

2.4.6 Building Management

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Regions

4.1 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Regions

4.1.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Distributors

10.3 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Customer

11 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ON Semiconductor

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.1.3 ON Semiconductor Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ON Semiconductor News

12.2 Monolithic Power Systems

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.2.3 Monolithic Power Systems Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Monolithic Power Systems News

12.3 Akros Silicon

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.3.3 Akros Silicon Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Akros Silicon News

12.4 Texas Instruments

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.4.3 Texas Instruments Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Texas Instruments News

12.5 STMicroelectronics

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.5.3 STMicroelectronics Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 STMicroelectronics News

12.6 Analog Devices

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.6.3 Analog Devices Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Analog Devices News

12.7 Maxim Integrated

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.7.3 Maxim Integrated Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Maxim Integrated News

12.8 Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.8.3 Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group News

12.9 Microchip Technology

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.9.3 Microchip Technology Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Microchip Technology News

12.10 NXP

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered

12.10.3 NXP Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 NXP News

12.11 Silicon Labs

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

