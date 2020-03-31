GLOBAL POWER OVER ETHERNET (POE) CONTROLLERS MARKET 2020-2024:DEMAND, HUGE-GROWTH, VARIOUS APPLICATION, MARKET SHARE, PRODUCT TYPES AND KEY VENDORS
THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3955353
According to this study, over the next five years the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 245.1 million by 2024, from US$ 212.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
1 Channel
2 Channels
4 Channels
8 Channels
12 Channels
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial Automation
Point of Sale – Retail
Hospitality
IP Security Cameras
Thin Clients/VDI
Building Management
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ON Semiconductor
Monolithic Power Systems
Akros Silicon
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices
Maxim Integrated
Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group
Microchip Technology
NXP
Silicon Labs
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-POWER-OVER-ETHERNET-POE-CONTROLLERS-MARKET-GROWTH-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Segment by Type
2.2.1 1 Channel
2.2.2 2 Channels
2.2.3 4 Channels
2.2.4 8 Channels
2.2.5 12 Channels
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industrial Automation
2.4.2 Point of Sale – Retail
2.4.3 Hospitality
2.4.4 IP Security Cameras
2.4.5 Thin Clients/VDI
2.4.6 Building Management
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Regions
4.1 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Regions
4.1.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Distributors
10.3 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Customer
11 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ON Semiconductor
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.1.3 ON Semiconductor Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ON Semiconductor News
12.2 Monolithic Power Systems
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.2.3 Monolithic Power Systems Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Monolithic Power Systems News
12.3 Akros Silicon
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.3.3 Akros Silicon Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Akros Silicon News
12.4 Texas Instruments
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.4.3 Texas Instruments Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Texas Instruments News
12.5 STMicroelectronics
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.5.3 STMicroelectronics Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 STMicroelectronics News
12.6 Analog Devices
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.6.3 Analog Devices Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Analog Devices News
12.7 Maxim Integrated
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.7.3 Maxim Integrated Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Maxim Integrated News
12.8 Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.8.3 Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group News
12.9 Microchip Technology
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.9.3 Microchip Technology Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Microchip Technology News
12.10 NXP
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Product Offered
12.10.3 NXP Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 NXP News
12.11 Silicon Labs
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3955353
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: