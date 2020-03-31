GLOBAL CONNECTED HOME SECURITY SYSTEM MARKET 2020-2024:SIZE ESTIMATION, SUPPLY AND DEMAND ANALYSIS, KEY COMPANIES PROFILE, VERTICALS AND OPPORTUNITIES
According to this study, over the next five years the Connected Home Security System market will register a 18.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 155.6 million by 2024, from US$ 80 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Connected Home Security System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connected Home Security System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Connected Home Security System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Monitor System
Alarm System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Villa
Apartment
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Honeywell
ADT
Panasonic
Samsung
Securitas
Scout Alarm
Vivint
LifeShield
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Connected Home Security System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Connected Home Security System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Connected Home Security System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Connected Home Security System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Connected Home Security System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
