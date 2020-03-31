GLOBAL MODIFIED BITUMEN MARKET 2020-2024:PRESENT SCENARIO, USER DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS, BENEFITS AND REGIONAL OVERVIEW
THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3955360
According to this study, over the next five years the Modified Bitumen market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10500 million by 2024, from US$ 9304.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modified Bitumen business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modified Bitumen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Modified Bitumen value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
SBS Modified Bitumen
Plastomer Modified Bitumen
Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Road Construction & Paving
Roofing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Total
Baolirus
Shell
ExxonMobil
TIPCO ASPHALT
SK
Gazprom Neft PJSC
Colas
Lagan Asphalt Group
Nynas
Guochuang Hi-tech
Nichireki
Xi’an Guolin Industry
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Modified Bitumen consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Modified Bitumen market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Modified Bitumen manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Modified Bitumen with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Modified Bitumen submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-MODIFIED-BITUMEN-MARKET-GROWTH-2019-2024
Table of Contents
Global Modified Bitumen Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Modified Bitumen Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Modified Bitumen Segment by Type
2.2.1 SBS Modified Bitumen
2.2.2 Plastomer Modified Bitumen
2.2.3 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Modified Bitumen Segment by Application
2.4.1 Road Construction & Paving
2.4.2 Roofing
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Modified Bitumen Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Modified Bitumen by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Modified Bitumen Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Modified Bitumen by Regions
4.1 Modified Bitumen by Regions
4.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Modified Bitumen by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Modified Bitumen Distributors
10.3 Modified Bitumen Customer
11 Global Modified Bitumen Market Forecast
11.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Total
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.1.3 Total Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Total News
12.2 Baolirus
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.2.3 Baolirus Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Baolirus News
12.3 Shell
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.3.3 Shell Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Shell News
12.4 ExxonMobil
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.4.3 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 ExxonMobil News
12.5 TIPCO ASPHALT
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.5.3 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 TIPCO ASPHALT News
12.6 SK
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.6.3 SK Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 SK News
12.7 Gazprom Neft PJSC
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.7.3 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Gazprom Neft PJSC News
12.8 Colas
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.8.3 Colas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Colas News
12.9 Lagan Asphalt Group
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.9.3 Lagan Asphalt Group Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Lagan Asphalt Group News
12.10 Nynas
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered
12.10.3 Nynas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Nynas News
12.11 Guochuang Hi-tech
12.12 Nichireki
12.13 Xi’an Guolin Industry
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3955360
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: