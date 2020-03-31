GLOBAL DIE-ATTACH MATERIALS MARKET 2020-2024:SERVICES, INDUSTRY STATISTICS, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, REGIONAL GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS

THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Die-Attach Materials market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1002.5 million by 2024, from US$ 796.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Die-Attach Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Die-Attach Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Die-Attach Materials value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SMIC

TAMURA RADIO

Henkel

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Heraeu

TONGFANG TECH

AIM

Umicore

Kyocera

Nordson EFD

Palomar Technologies

DowDuPont

Shanghai Jinji

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Die-Attach Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Die-Attach Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Die-Attach Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Die-Attach Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Die-Attach Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Die-Attach Materials Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Die-Attach Materials Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Die-Attach Materials Segment by Type

2.2.1 Die Attach Paste

2.2.2 Die Attach Wire

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Die-Attach Materials Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Die-Attach Materials Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Medical

2.4.4 Telecommunications

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Die-Attach Materials Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Die-Attach Materials by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Die-Attach Materials Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Die-Attach Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Die-Attach Materials Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Die-Attach Materials by Regions

4.1 Die-Attach Materials by Regions

4.1.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Die-Attach Materials Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Die-Attach Materials Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Die-Attach Materials Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Die-Attach Materials Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Die-Attach Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Die-Attach Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Die-Attach Materials by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Die-Attach Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Die-Attach Materials by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Die-Attach Materials Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Die-Attach Materials Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Die-Attach Materials Distributors

10.3 Die-Attach Materials Customer

11 Global Die-Attach Materials Market Forecast

11.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Die-Attach Materials Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Die-Attach Materials Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Die-Attach Materials Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Die-Attach Materials Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 SMIC

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.1.3 SMIC Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 SMIC News

12.2 TAMURA RADIO

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.2.3 TAMURA RADIO Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TAMURA RADIO News

12.3 Henkel

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.3.3 Henkel Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Henkel News

12.4 Indium

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.4.3 Indium Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Indium News

12.5 Alpha Assembly Solutions

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.5.3 Alpha Assembly Solutions Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Alpha Assembly Solutions News

12.6 Shenzhen Vital New Material

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.6.3 Shenzhen Vital New Material Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Shenzhen Vital New Material News

12.7 Heraeu

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.7.3 Heraeu Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Heraeu News

12.8 TONGFANG TECH

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.8.3 TONGFANG TECH Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 TONGFANG TECH News

12.9 AIM

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.9.3 AIM Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 AIM News

12.10 Umicore

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Die-Attach Materials Product Offered

12.10.3 Umicore Die-Attach Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Umicore News

12.11 Kyocera

12.12 Nordson EFD

12.13 Palomar Technologies

12.14 DowDuPont

12.15 Shanghai Jinji

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

