GLOBAL SMART WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020-2024:VARIOUS APPLICATIONS, TYPES, END USER, DEMAND, GROWTH CONSUMPTION AND KEY MANUFACTURERS

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Waste Management market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17 million by 2024, from US$ 9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Waste Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Waste Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Waste Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Public Occasion

Non-Public Occasion

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bigbelly Solar

OnePlus Systems

Enevo

SmartBin

Compology

Urbiotica

IoTsens

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Waste Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Waste Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Waste Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Waste Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Waste Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Waste Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Waste Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.2 Hardware

2.3 Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Waste Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Public Occasion

2.4.2 Non-Public Occasion

2.5 Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Waste Management by Players

3.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Waste Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Waste Management by Regions

4.1 Smart Waste Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Waste Management by Countries

7.2 Europe Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Smart Waste Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bigbelly Solar

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Bigbelly Solar Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bigbelly Solar News

11.2 OnePlus Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.2.3 OnePlus Systems Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 OnePlus Systems News

11.3 Enevo

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Enevo Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Enevo News

11.4 SmartBin

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.4.3 SmartBin Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SmartBin News

11.5 Compology

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.5.3 Compology Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Compology News

11.6 Urbiotica

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.6.3 Urbiotica Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Urbiotica News

11.7 IoTsens

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered

11.7.3 IoTsens Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 IoTsens News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

