GLOBAL SMART WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020-2024:VARIOUS APPLICATIONS, TYPES, END USER, DEMAND, GROWTH CONSUMPTION AND KEY MANUFACTURERS
THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Waste Management market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17 million by 2024, from US$ 9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Waste Management business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Waste Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Waste Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Public Occasion
Non-Public Occasion
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bigbelly Solar
OnePlus Systems
Enevo
SmartBin
Compology
Urbiotica
IoTsens
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Waste Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart Waste Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Waste Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart Waste Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Smart Waste Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Smart Waste Management Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Waste Management Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.3 Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Smart Waste Management Segment by Application
2.4.1 Public Occasion
2.4.2 Non-Public Occasion
2.5 Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Smart Waste Management by Players
3.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Smart Waste Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Smart Waste Management by Regions
4.1 Smart Waste Management Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Smart Waste Management by Countries
7.2 Europe Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Waste Management Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Smart Waste Management Market Forecast
10.1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Smart Waste Management Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Bigbelly Solar
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.1.3 Bigbelly Solar Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Bigbelly Solar News
11.2 OnePlus Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.2.3 OnePlus Systems Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 OnePlus Systems News
11.3 Enevo
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.3.3 Enevo Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Enevo News
11.4 SmartBin
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.4.3 SmartBin Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SmartBin News
11.5 Compology
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.5.3 Compology Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Compology News
11.6 Urbiotica
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.6.3 Urbiotica Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Urbiotica News
11.7 IoTsens
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Smart Waste Management Product Offered
11.7.3 IoTsens Smart Waste Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 IoTsens News
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
