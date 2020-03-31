GLOBAL WASTE TREATMENT DISPOSAL MARKET 2020-2024:INDUSTRY STATISTICS, SERVICES, GROWING TRENDS, COMPANY PROFILES AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
According to this study, over the next five years the Waste Treatment Disposal market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1412920 million by 2024, from US$ 1244900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Waste Treatment Disposal business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Waste Treatment Disposal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Waste Treatment Disposal value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Landfill
Incineration
Recycling
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Municipal
Agricultural
Social
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Veolia Environment
Covanta Holding
Suez Environment
Republic Services
Stericycle
Waste Management
ADS Waste Holdings
Clean Harbors
Casella Waste Systems
Waste Connections
New COOP Tianbao
Remondis
Shirai
Kayama
China Recyling Development
Parc
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Waste Treatment Disposal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Waste Treatment Disposal market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Waste Treatment Disposal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Waste Treatment Disposal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Waste Treatment Disposal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Segment by Type
2.3 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.5 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Waste Treatment Disposal by Players
3.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Waste Treatment Disposal by Regions
4.1 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal by Countries
7.2 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Forecast
10.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Veolia Environment
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.1.3 Veolia Environment Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Veolia Environment News
11.2 Covanta Holding
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.2.3 Covanta Holding Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Covanta Holding News
11.3 Suez Environment
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.3.3 Suez Environment Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Suez Environment News
11.4 Republic Services
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.4.3 Republic Services Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Republic Services News
11.5 Stericycle
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.5.3 Stericycle Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Stericycle News
11.6 Waste Management
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.6.3 Waste Management Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Waste Management News
11.7 ADS Waste Holdings
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.7.3 ADS Waste Holdings Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 ADS Waste Holdings News
11.8 Clean Harbors
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.8.3 Clean Harbors Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Clean Harbors News
11.9 Casella Waste Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.9.3 Casella Waste Systems Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Casella Waste Systems News
11.10 Waste Connections
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered
11.10.3 Waste Connections Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Waste Connections News
11.11 New COOP Tianbao
11.12 Remondis
11.13 Shirai
11.14 Kayama
11.15 China Recyling Development
11.16 Parc
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
