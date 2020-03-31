GLOBAL WASTE TREATMENT DISPOSAL MARKET 2020-2024:INDUSTRY STATISTICS, SERVICES, GROWING TRENDS, COMPANY PROFILES AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste Treatment Disposal market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1412920 million by 2024, from US$ 1244900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Waste Treatment Disposal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Waste Treatment Disposal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Waste Treatment Disposal value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Landfill

Incineration

Recycling

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Municipal

Agricultural

Social

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Veolia Environment

Covanta Holding

Suez Environment

Republic Services

Stericycle

Waste Management

ADS Waste Holdings

Clean Harbors

Casella Waste Systems

Waste Connections

New COOP Tianbao

Remondis

Shirai

Kayama

China Recyling Development

Parc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste Treatment Disposal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Waste Treatment Disposal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Treatment Disposal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste Treatment Disposal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Waste Treatment Disposal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Landfill

2.2.2 Landfill

2.2.3 Recycling

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Waste Treatment Disposal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Municipal

2.4.2 Agricultural

2.4.3 Social

2.4.4 Industrial

2.5 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Waste Treatment Disposal by Players

3.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Waste Treatment Disposal by Regions

4.1 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal by Countries

7.2 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Forecast

10.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Veolia Environment

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.1.3 Veolia Environment Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Veolia Environment News

11.2 Covanta Holding

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.2.3 Covanta Holding Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Covanta Holding News

11.3 Suez Environment

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.3.3 Suez Environment Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Suez Environment News

11.4 Republic Services

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.4.3 Republic Services Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Republic Services News

11.5 Stericycle

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.5.3 Stericycle Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Stericycle News

11.6 Waste Management

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.6.3 Waste Management Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Waste Management News

11.7 ADS Waste Holdings

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.7.3 ADS Waste Holdings Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 ADS Waste Holdings News

11.8 Clean Harbors

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.8.3 Clean Harbors Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Clean Harbors News

11.9 Casella Waste Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.9.3 Casella Waste Systems Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Casella Waste Systems News

11.10 Waste Connections

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Waste Treatment Disposal Product Offered

11.10.3 Waste Connections Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Waste Connections News

11.11 New COOP Tianbao

11.12 Remondis

11.13 Shirai

11.14 Kayama

11.15 China Recyling Development

11.16 Parc

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

