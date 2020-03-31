GLOBAL ELECTRIC CAPACITORS MARKET 2020-2024:INDUSTRY SIZE, ECONOMIC IMPACT, APPLICATION, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS, MARKET SHARE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Capacitors market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28970 million by 2024, from US$ 23570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Capacitors business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Capacitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Electric Capacitors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Ceramic Capacitor
Film/Paper Capacitors
Aluminium Capacitors
Tantalum/Niobium Capacitors
Double-Layer/Super capacitors
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial
Automotive Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Energy
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Murata
Kemet
KYOCERA
Samsung Electro
Taiyo yuden
TDK
Nichicon
Nippon Chemi-Con
Rubycon
Panasonic
Jianghai
CapXon
Lelon Electronics
Yageo
Aihua
HOLY STONE
FengHua
Walsin
Vishay
Su’scon
Torch Electron
Elna
EYANG
Huawei
Maxwell
DARFON
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electric Capacitors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Electric Capacitors market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electric Capacitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electric Capacitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Electric Capacitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Electric Capacitors Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electric Capacitors Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Electric Capacitors Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Electric Capacitors Segment by Type
2.2.1 Ceramic Capacitor
2.2.2 Film/Paper Capacitors
2.2.3 Aluminium Capacitors
2.2.4 Tantalum/Niobium Capacitors
2.2.5 Double-Layer/Super capacitors
2.3 Electric Capacitors Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Electric Capacitors Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Electric Capacitors Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industrial
2.4.2 Automotive Electronics
2.4.3 Consumer Electronics
2.4.4 Energy
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Electric Capacitors Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Electric Capacitors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Electric Capacitors Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Electric Capacitors Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Electric Capacitors by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electric Capacitors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electric Capacitors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Electric Capacitors Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Electric Capacitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Electric Capacitors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Electric Capacitors Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Electric Capacitors by Regions
4.1 Electric Capacitors by Regions
4.1.1 Global Electric Capacitors Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Electric Capacitors Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Electric Capacitors Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Electric Capacitors Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Electric Capacitors Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Capacitors Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Electric Capacitors Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Electric Capacitors Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Electric Capacitors Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Electric Capacitors Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Electric Capacitors Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Electric Capacitors Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Electric Capacitors Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Electric Capacitors Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Electric Capacitors Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Electric Capacitors Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electric Capacitors by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Electric Capacitors Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Electric Capacitors Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Electric Capacitors Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Electric Capacitors Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Capacitors by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Capacitors Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Capacitors Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Capacitors Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Capacitors Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Electric Capacitors Distributors
10.3 Electric Capacitors Customer
11 Global Electric Capacitors Market Forecast
11.1 Global Electric Capacitors Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Electric Capacitors Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Electric Capacitors Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Electric Capacitors Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Electric Capacitors Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Electric Capacitors Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Murata
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.1.3 Murata Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Murata News
12.2 Kemet
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.2.3 Kemet Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Kemet News
12.3 KYOCERA
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.3.3 KYOCERA Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 KYOCERA News
12.4 Samsung Electro
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.4.3 Samsung Electro Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Samsung Electro News
12.5 Taiyo yuden
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.5.3 Taiyo yuden Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Taiyo yuden News
12.6 TDK
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.6.3 TDK Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 TDK News
12.7 Nichicon
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.7.3 Nichicon Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Nichicon News
12.8 Nippon Chemi-Con
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.8.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Nippon Chemi-Con News
12.9 Rubycon
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.9.3 Rubycon Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Rubycon News
12.10 Panasonic
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Electric Capacitors Product Offered
12.10.3 Panasonic Electric Capacitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Panasonic News
12.11 Jianghai
12.12 CapXon
12.13 Lelon Electronics
12.14 Yageo
12.15 Aihua
12.16 HOLY STONE
12.17 FengHua
12.18 Walsin
12.19 Vishay
12.20 Su’scon
12.21 Torch Electron
12.22 Elna
12.23 EYANG
12.24 Huawei
12.25 Maxwell
12.26 DARFON
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
