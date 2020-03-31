GLOBAL BUILDING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2020-2024:DEMAND, HUGE-GROWTH, VARIOUS APPLICATION, MARKET SHARE, PRODUCT TYPES AND KEY VENDORS

THE MARKET OFFERED BY ORBISRESEARCH.COM GIVES A MARKET OVERVIEW OF THIS INDUSTRY WHICH COVERS PRODUCT SCOPE, MARKET REVENUE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH RATE, SALES VOLUMES AND FIGURES. THE REPORT ALSO EXPLORES THE WORLDWIDE PLAYERS OF THE MARKET AND IS SEGMENTED BY REGION, TYPE AND APPLICATION WITH FORECAST TO 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Building Management System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Building Management System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

BACnet

LonWorks

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential Buildings

Office & Commercial

Manufacturing Plant

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Controls

Cylon

Schneider

Honeywell

UTC

Siemens

Beckhoff

Trane

Azbil

Delta Controls

ASI

Deos

Carel

Airedale

Technovator

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Management System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Building Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Building Management System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Management System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Building Management System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Building Management System Segment by Type

2.2.1 BACnet

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Building Management System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Building Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Building Management System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Buildings

2.4.2 Office & Commercial

2.4.3 Manufacturing Plant

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Building Management System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Building Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Building Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Building Management System by Players

3.1 Global Building Management System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Building Management System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Building Management System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Building Management System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Building Management System by Regions

4.1 Building Management System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Building Management System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Building Management System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Building Management System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Building Management System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Building Management System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Building Management System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Building Management System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Building Management System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Building Management System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Management System by Countries

7.2 Europe Building Management System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Building Management System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Building Management System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Building Management System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Building Management System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Building Management System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Building Management System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Building Management System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Building Management System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Johnson Controls

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.1.3 Johnson Controls Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Johnson Controls News

11.2 Cylon

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.2.3 Cylon Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cylon News

11.3 Schneider

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.3.3 Schneider Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Schneider News

11.4 Honeywell

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.4.3 Honeywell Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Honeywell News

11.5 UTC

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.5.3 UTC Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 UTC News

11.6 Siemens

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.6.3 Siemens Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Siemens News

11.7 Beckhoff

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.7.3 Beckhoff Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Beckhoff News

11.8 Trane

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.8.3 Trane Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Trane News

11.9 Azbil

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.9.3 Azbil Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Azbil News

11.10 Delta Controls

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Building Management System Product Offered

11.10.3 Delta Controls Building Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Delta Controls News

11.11 ASI

11.12 Deos

11.13 Carel

11.14 Airedale

11.15 Technovator

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

