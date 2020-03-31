Industrial Knitting Equipment Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2026

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market.

Competitive Landscape

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Some of the leading players in the market include:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

Santoni S.p.A.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jy Leh Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shishi Zhenfu Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The industrial knitting equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asian Pacific region on the back of availability of cheap raw material and labor in the region. China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world. Europe and North America are estimated to follow the Asian Pacific region owing to the demand for localized textile and adoption of advanced technology in the region. Researches to promote the utility of knitting equipment across verticals is expected to further propel the growth of the industrial knitting equipment market in the region.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the industrial knitting equipment market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The industrial knitting equipment market report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Size and Value

Supply & Demand Analysis

Current Trends/Challenges/Threats/Opportunities

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (Canada, USA)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing industrial knitting equipment market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market?

How will the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market throughout the forecast period?

