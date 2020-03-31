Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market.

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

Scope of the Report

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market?

How will the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market throughout the forecast period?

