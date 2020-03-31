Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2027

In this report, the global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The major players profiled in this Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter market report include:

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis, is leading to the rise in upper/lower extremity joint replacement procedures. CPNB is used for administration of analgesia and post joint replacement procedures for pain management. These factors are expected to fuel revenue growth of the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market globally over the forecast period. Cost effectiveness offered by continuous peripheral nerve block catheter and reduced hospital stay is further fueling revenue growth of the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market. Factors such as lack of standard usage guidelines and trained professionals for placement of continuous peripheral nerve block catheter and complications associated with the device are expected to hamper growth of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market. Major trends in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market include product modifications and innovations, strategic marketing campaigns and partnerships and acquisitions to increase consumer base. Macroeconomic factors such as high unmet patient needs, government reimbursement plans, and strengthening of distribution network by key players in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is another factor that is going to drive the market in future

Non-stimulating catheters to witness increased adoption across the globe in the coming years

On the basis of product type, the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is segmented into stimulating catheter system, non-stimulating catheter system and over the needle catheter system. In terms of value, the non-stimulating catheter system segment is expected to account for the maximum share of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the non-stimulating catheter system segment is expected to dominate the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the non-stimulating catheter segment was valued at about US$ 232 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 430 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace to surpass other product type segments and register a high CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the over the needle catheter system segment is expected to register lower CAGR as compared to other segments over the forecast period, in terms of value. This segment is the lowest in terms of market valuation.

