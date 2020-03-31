Aircraft Nacelle Components Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2042
The global Aircraft Nacelle Components market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Aircraft Nacelle Components market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Aircraft Nacelle Components are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Aircraft Nacelle Components market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bombardier (Short Brother PLC)
Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
FACC Cooperation
GKN Aerospace
Leonardo S.p.A
Safran S.A.
Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.
Standex International Corporation
The Nordam Group, Inc.
Triumph Group, Inc.
UTC Aerospace Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Component Type
Inlet Cowl
Fan Cowl
Thrust Reverser
Exhaust Components
Others
by Material Type
Composites
Nickel Alloy
Titanium
Others
by Process Type
Hand Layup
Resin Infusion
AFP/ATL
Forming
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Aircraft
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
