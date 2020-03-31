Fertilizers Market Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2051
Global Fertilizers Market Viewpoint
Fertilizers Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Fertilizers market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Fertilizers market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sinofert
CF Industries
Yara North America Inc
The Mosaic Company
Bunge Limited
CVR Partners
Rentech Nitrogen Partners, L.P
Koch Fertilizers LLC
Agrium
Terra Nitrogen Company LP
Potash Corp
Hubei Xin Yanf Feng Fertilizer Industry Limited
Bodisen Biotech Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Synthetic Fertilizers
Organic Fertilizers
Segment by Application
Grains and Creals
Oil Seeds
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamental Grass
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Fertilizers market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Fertilizers market report.
