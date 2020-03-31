Breast Implants Market 2020 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End-user By Top Players In Industry Till 2027

The global breast implants market accounted to US$ 1,475.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,338.6 Mn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the breast implants surgery is expected to fuel breast implants market in this region.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

The market for breast implants is also driven by new product launches and FDA approvals. Most of the market players are engaged in the manufacturing various types of breast implants offering maximum advantages and high quality. For instance, in January, 2018, Sientra, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the site-change PMA supplement for its contract manufacturer “Vesta” to manufacture Sientra’s silicone gel breast implants. Moreover, In January, 2017, Allergan plc received approval from the FDA to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally, in October 2017, Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the availability of MemoryGel Xtra breast implants in the US.

Product Insights

The global breast implants market by silicon was led by product segment. The other segment, saline considered in the breast implants market expected to grow at the significant growth in the forecast period.

Application Insights

The global breast implants market by cosmetic surgery was led by application segment. The other, reconstructive surgery segment, considered in the breast implants market expected to grow at the significant growth in the coming years.

Surface Type Insights

The global breast implants market by smooth segment was led by application segment. The other, textured segment, considered in the breast implants market anticipated to grow at the significant growth in the coming year

Strategic Insights

Acquisition and agreement was observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast implants industry. Few of the recent acquisition and agreement are listed below:

2016: Sientra acquired Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. (SSP), with this acquisition the company will enhance it product portfolio of Dermaspan and AlloX2 lines of breast tissue expanders products.

2016: Sientra signed service agreement with Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company. Under this agreement Vesta is inaugurating manufacturing unit for Sientra and serve a long-term supply agreement for its PMA-approved breast implants.

2017: Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation which is a regenerative medicine company. The acquisition will combine regenerative medicines business, LifeCell’s novel with the Allergan’s products such as breast implants and tissue expanders and medical aesthetics.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel. The Keller will combine Keller Funnel with Allergan’s breast implants business.

Company Profiles

Allergan plc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J)

GC Aesthetics

Sientra, Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Silimed

Group Sebbib SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

