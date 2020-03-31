Managed Network Services Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A strategic approach to manage the ever growing IT infrastructure of organization with increase in the number of devices such as smartphones and tablets being used by the users becomes important. Management of multiple servers, remote management of infrastructure and infrastructure security thus form the key components in a managed services network. It is expected that small businesses in a bid to penetrate into the larger competitive scenario would outsource their IT infrastructure management or network management services and focus on their core competencies. Increase in the population of random traffic, data volumes, bandwidth requirements and proliferation of IoT and cloud emerge as the various driving factors for managed network services, whereas reasons such as random service charges levied by players act as deterrents to growth of this market.

The growing importance of managed services for network in the Small and Medium enterprise sector will bring new opportunities in the for managed network services players in the market. Global Managed Network Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3. Accenture

4. Alcatel-Lucent

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Nokia Networks (Alcatel-Lucent)

7. Fujitsu Corporation

8. Wipro Limited

9. Cisco Systems Inc.

10. AT&T Inc.

Managed Network Services Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

