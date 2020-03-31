World Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market 2018: Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2025

The Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market was valued at 3300 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4150 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB).

This report presents the worldwide Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Industrial

Hager

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Changshu Switchgear

Rockwell Automation

OMEGA

NOARK

Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Breakdown Data by Type

Thermal Magnetic MCCB

Electronic Trip MCCB

Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Breakdown Data by Application

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Energy and infrastructures

Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

