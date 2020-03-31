Barcode Printers Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026

Global Barcode Printers Market was valued US$2.35 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$4.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.53 % during a forecast period.

The barcode printers market is segmented into a product, technology, end-use, connectivity, and region.

In terms of product, barcode printers market is segmented into desktop printers, mobile printers, and industrial printers. Based on technology segment, barcode printers market is classified into a thermal transfer, direct thermal, laser, impact, and ink-jet. Further end-use, barcode printers market is categorized into healthcare, manufacturing, retail, shipping, and others. On the basis of connectivity, barcode printers market is divided into wired, and wireless connectivity.

Based on regions, the global barcode printers market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on product type, industrial printers are used for high volume applications including warehouse labeling and order labeling. They are designed to work 24/7 in harsh environments for mission-critical operations. Mobile printers are primarily used by organizations’ sales workforce for printing receipts, labels, and tickets, irrespective of the time and place. Desktop printers are used for printing low to mid-volume labels, receipts, and barcode wristbands.

In terms of end-use, barcode printers are used in healthcare for issuing wristbands and tags that help in patient identification and tracking services, case labeling, surgical procedures, and point of care medicine administration. In manufacturing, barcodes are used for inventory labeling which helps to establish inventory control and enables work-in-progress tracking. Manufacturing barcodes are widely used in retail applications such as point-of-sale, price-tag printing, product labeling, and shelf labeling. Before shipping items, they are labeled with barcodes for validation of order number and part number at the destination. Governments are increasingly using barcode printers for numerous purposes such as evidence tracking, e-citation, id card printing, clothing marking, managing records administration, public safety, and surveillance. This is expected to fuel the global barcode printers market over the forecast period

The growing retail sector, along with the rising demand for point of sales are the two major factors driving the barcode printer market. Additionally, rising demand from the manufacturing sector as barcodes contain information such as production line number, date of completion, and miscellaneous quality control information propelling the barcode printer’s market growth. Moreover, the driving factor of barcode printers such as improved data accuracy, inventory and asset management, consistency, and efficiency is expected to shape barcode printers demand during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the threat of RFID tags as substitutes to barcode labels is expected to hamper the barcode printer market growth.

Availability of barcode printers in various configurations, technologies, and forms release new opportunities for barcode printers market during the forecast period.

On the basis of a region, The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness noteworthy growth due to the massive investments by MNCs in retail infrastructure. In addition, the establishment of production facilities in economies is also likely to propel the demand across the region during the forecast period. China held the largest market share in the Asia Pacific. Growth in China is mainly accredited to a large number of production facilities paired with escalating demand from shipping application segment. The increase in the number of manufacturers involved in selling inexpensive barcode printers, primarily in the Asia Pacific has resulted in the market commoditization.

Major players enjoying a prominent position in the global barcode printers market include Zebra Technologies, Toshiba Tec, Avery Dennison, Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, SATO Holdings Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Printek Inc., Printronix, and Dascom.

