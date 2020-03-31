Light Towers Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

The report titled Global Light Towers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Towers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Towers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Towers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Shift from Traditional Laydown Mast to Vertical Mast Design – A Key Trend for Rental Companies

Companies offering light tower rental services are focusing on meeting end-user demand. With tremendous reformations witnessed by the light towers market in the past few years, the rental companies are vying to keep up with latest trends to get the best returns on their investments. One of such noticeable trends is the shift from traditional laydown mast to vertical mast design.

The vertical mast orientation, on the back of its upright position, facilitates transportation of maximum units per trailer, thereby resulting in reduced shipping costs. Moreover, a vertical mast also entails minimum set-up owing to its upright configuration, which helps in significant savings in terms of time. From the end user perspective, a vertical mast has been equally beneficial as it enhances safe and easy deployment on the job site with no congestion.

Resurgency in Outdoor Construction Spurring Adoption

Lighting requirements for outdoor construction sites are leading to increased adoption of light towers, which enables the workers to carry out their tasks till late evenings in a hassle-free manner. Safety remains one of the key factors necessitating adoption of light towers across outdoor construction sites to facilitate substantial illumination.

While the preference of fixed light towers remain unchanged, deployment of portable light towers is on a consistent rise across multiple construction sites. With the demand for portable light towers witnessing a sharp rise, it is highly evident that competition between the manufacturers will get intensified, in terms of offering the handiest products at affordable rates.

LED Lights Surge in Popularity with Enhanced Illumination and High Fuel Efficiency

End users, with an objective of having greater coverage of light, are showing a marked preference for LED lights and moving away from metal halide lights. LED lights continue to gain considerable prominence among contractors owing to their exceptional service life and instant on/off capabilities.

Another major feature of LED light responsible for fostering its popularity is longer life cycle as compared to that of a metal halide light, which results in enhanced performance. LED lights are also being highly sought-after on the back of their superlative fuel efficiency, twice as that of metal halide lights, which makes them capable of operating twice as long on the same quantity of fuel.

Light Towers Market- Definition

A light tower is a piece of mobile equipment integrated with one or more high-intensity electric lamps as well as a mast. Almost in all cases, the lights remain attached to the mast, which is further attached to a trailer, and incorporates a generator that is set to power the lamps.

Light Towers Market- About the Report

Fact.MR has recently published a new research study on the light towers market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, wherein the growth course of light towers market has been thoroughly analyzed and studied. The report on light towers market offers an end-to-end coverage of all the crucial aspects of light towers market having far-reached impact on growth of light towers market.

Apart from this, the light towers market report also provides a detailed segmental analysis, wherein all the discrete segments of light towers market have been analyzed in a scrutinized manner.

Light Towers Market Structure

The light towers market has been segmented on the basis of various segments, such as fuel type, light type, end use, and region. By fuel type, the light towers market has been segmented into solar, battery, and diesel. By light type, the light towers market has been segmented into halide and LED. By end use, the light towers market has been segmented into construction, oil & gas, mining, and commercial. The light towers market growth has been analyzed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, China, APEC, and MEA.

The light towers market report includes a thorough and detailed description of the research methodology used for procuring insights apropos of light towers market. The primary research phase in the light towers market incorporates active interviews and interactions held with industrial experts and domain-specific analysts to attain useful intelligence on light towers market. Moreover, the secondary research phase in the light towers market research methodology entails an in-depth study of all the crucial aspects related to growth of light towers market from a multitude of credible sources, including paid databases, published particulars, news and articles, and various other sources.

