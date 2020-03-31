Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising developments for cardiovascular devices and rising geriatric population. However, the is likely to slower down its growth due to the rigorous regulations for approval in the region.

The rising population of the elderly people is the major cause of the heart diseases in the region. The heart diseases are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. For instance, the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from US$ 46 million in 2016 to above US$ 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share in the world’s population will grow around 24%from 15 percent. In addition, as per the report of UN, in 2012, the number of older persons (aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double. The number is estimated to reach around 2 billion in 2050 from 841 million in 2013. The number of older persons in the world is anticipated to be US$ 1.4 billion in 2030 and US$ 2.1 billion in 2050, and will rise above US$ 3.1 billion in 2100. The elderly population are more prompt to have atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes. The major reason for the disease are related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with the aging.

Top Leading Companies are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

The rising geriatric population in the region leads to the cardiovascular disease which will require the cardiovascular devices for their treatment. These factors are likely to grow the market in the coming years.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising incidences of the high blood pressure and growing R&D in medical technology in the country. Moreover, the country has several hospitals, super specialty hospitals which offers diagnostic and treatment services for the cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Cardiac Catheter

Guidewire

Heart Valve

Event Monitor

Others

By Application

Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



