US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising numbers of hospital and diagnostics centers, better quality performance due to service, and rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as lack of funds/grants for the diagnostic equipment during the forecast period.

There are has been a significant rise in the diagnostic industry in the last few years due to the transformation in the healthcare systems. For every minor and major health conditions, patients visit hospitals to get diagnosed with the problems. The hospitals and diagnostics centers assist doctors and physicians in offering the best treatment and helps to improve patient’s health. In the United States, the rising number of population is the critical factor that is leading to increasing numbers of hospitals and diagnostic centers. For instance, the names of hospitals are rising in the US. According to the recent data published for the year 2019, by the American Hospitals Association states that there is nearly 6,210 number of hospitals across the country. Also, it indicates that the number of hospitals has been increased by almost 700, and among them, approximately 400 are community hospitals. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to propel in during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Inc.

Carestream (Onex Corporation)

Agility Health

Althea Group

Additionally, the presence of robust products has been witnessed in the medical imaging equipment services market. For instance, in February 2019, Royal Philips launched the advanced CT for helping the imaging departments and healthcare organizations to meet their most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals. Such launches are anticipated to help the companies strengthen their portfolio as well as to hold a better position in the medical imaging equipment services market.

The US medical imaging equipment services market is segmented based on the service type, service providers, modality, and end user. Among the service type segment, the equipment repair and maintenance segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. In 2019, the equipment repair and maintenance segment held the largest market share in the US medical imaging equipment services market.

US MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION By Service Type Equipment Repair and Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Equipment Removal and Relocation

Software Upgrades By Service Providers Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Independent Service Organizations By Modality X-Ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Others By End User Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

