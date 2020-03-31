Electrostatic Precipitator Market Key Development Opportunities | Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2026

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market was valued US$ 11.56 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.97 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during a forecast period.

The reported segment of electrostatic precipitator market based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market is classified into dry, wet. On the basis of application, the electrostatic precipitator market is categorized into chemical, metal, power generation, manufacturing, cement, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market is a filtration device used for removing fine particulate matter from an exhaust gas by means of an electrostatic force. The growth of coal-fired and gas-based power plants coupled with rigorous government regulations mandating the need to keep air pollution within limits in different economies are the factors responsible for the growth of the market. A rise in environment and health concerns are leading to efforts to reduce pollution content in flue gases. The electrostatic precipitator is used to maintain the number of permissible ash particles & dangerous gases coming out of flue-gases from coal-fired plants. The emergence of different interchange &renewable energy sources for power plants is a factor to restrain the growth of the market. The industrialization era has significantly contributed to air pollution, especially in urban areas. On the basis of product, Dry electrostatic precipitator is one of the fastest growing technology segments and is anticipated to witness robust expansion over the forecast period. Dry electronic precipitator market share was valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness a growth over 5%.

Based on application, the Cement industry was worth 13.25% of global revenue share in 2017 and is anticipated to witness gain at over 4% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in spending on infrastructure development will favor business growth. Exponential growth in industrialization and construction sectors across the world is estimated to contribute significantly to the growth of this segment in the next few years. The manufacturing segment, in terms of value, is predicted toexpand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global market over the forecast period. U.S. holds more than 60% of North America electrostatic precipitator market share in 2017 and is expected to record a revenue of more than US$ 1 billion by 2026. Europe is the second largest region, in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for pollution control equipment from several major end-use applications.

Key players in the electrostatic precipitator market are GEECO Enercon Pvt. Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Siemens AG, Clean Tunnel Air International AS, Ducon Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mechatronics Systems, and Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

Market Scope Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Product

Dry

Wet

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Application

Chemical

Metal

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Cement

Other

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market

GEECO Enercon Pvt. Ltd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Siemens AG

Clean Tunnel Air International AS

Ducon Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mechatronics Systems

Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

Blacke-Durr GmbH

Total Air Pollution Control Pvt. Ltd.

Trion Inc.

Hamon Corporation

Thermax Ltd.

Alstom

Longking

FLSmidth

Tianjie Group

Sinoma

BHEL

Hitachi

GE

