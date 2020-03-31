CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|Celgene (Juno Therapeutics), Novartis, Gilead (Kite Pharma)

Complete study of the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global CAR T-Cell Therapy industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on CAR T-Cell Therapy production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market include _Celgene (Juno Therapeutics), Novartis, Gilead (Kite Pharma), Pfizer, CARsgen Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Aurora BioPharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Bluebird Bio, Collectis, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global CAR T-Cell Therapy industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the CAR T-Cell Therapy manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall CAR T-Cell Therapy industry.

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Segment By Type:

Chimeric, Allogeneic, Autologous

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Segment By Application:

Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CAR T-Cell Therapy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CAR T-Cell Therapy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Allogeneic

1.4.3 Autologous

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Cancer Research Centers

1.5.4 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key CAR T-Cell Therapy Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top CAR T-Cell Therapy Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top CAR T-Cell Therapy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue in 2019

3.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players CAR T-Cell Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics)

13.1.1 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Company Details

13.1.2 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.1.4 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Recent Development

13.2 Novartis

13.2.1 Novartis Company Details

13.2.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Novartis CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.2.4 Novartis Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

13.3 Gilead (Kite Pharma)

13.3.1 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Company Details

13.3.2 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Gilead (Kite Pharma) CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.3.4 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Recent Development

13.4 Pfizer

13.4.1 Pfizer Company Details

13.4.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Pfizer CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development

13.5 CARsgen Therapeutics

13.5.1 CARsgen Therapeutics Company Details

13.5.2 CARsgen Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 CARsgen Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.5.4 CARsgen Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 CARsgen Therapeutics Recent Development

13.6 Autolus Therapeutics

13.6.1 Autolus Therapeutics Company Details

13.6.2 Autolus Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Autolus Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.6.4 Autolus Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Autolus Therapeutics Recent Development

13.7 Aurora BioPharma

13.7.1 Aurora BioPharma Company Details

13.7.2 Aurora BioPharma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Aurora BioPharma CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.7.4 Aurora BioPharma Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Aurora BioPharma Recent Development

13.8 Sorrento Therapeutics

13.8.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Company Details

13.8.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Sorrento Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.8.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Sorrento Therapeutics Recent Development

13.9 Mustang Bio

13.9.1 Mustang Bio Company Details

13.9.2 Mustang Bio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Mustang Bio CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.9.4 Mustang Bio Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mustang Bio Recent Development

13.10 Bluebird Bio

13.10.1 Bluebird Bio Company Details

13.10.2 Bluebird Bio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Bluebird Bio CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.10.4 Bluebird Bio Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Bluebird Bio Recent Development

13.11 Collectis

10.11.1 Collectis Company Details

10.11.2 Collectis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Collectis CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

10.11.4 Collectis Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Collectis Recent Development

13.12 Allogene Therapeutics

10.12.1 Allogene Therapeutics Company Details

10.12.2 Allogene Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Allogene Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

10.12.4 Allogene Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Allogene Therapeutics Recent Development

13.13 Celyad

10.13.1 Celyad Company Details

10.13.2 Celyad Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Celyad CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

10.13.4 Celyad Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Celyad Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

